Football | Tim Sparv encountered a diabolical challenge in the Czech Republic: “I don’t know if I’ve become old and stupid”

Tim Sparv’s workplace is located in the world’s largest stadium. Sparv works as an assistant coach in Sparta Prague’s reserve team.

Tim Sparv moved to the Czech Republic after his playing career because his partner wanted to return home. Now Sparv talks about his work as a coach of Sparta Prague’s reserve team and the problems he encountered in Czech culture.

Prague

The squealers former captain Tim Sparv, 37, stands at the gate of an astonishingly large stadium in Prague. He has finished his day’s work and is now hanging out with a couple of young soccer players in the parking lot.

In the background you can see the dilapidated grandstands of the towering giant stadium and as many as nine football fields, on whose greens Sparta Praha’s future talents hone their skills.