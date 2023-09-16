Football | Tim Sparv considers the development of the Saudi Arabian league a threat – “Yes, it hurts a bit”

Finland former captain of the men’s national football team Tim Sparv has watched Saudi Arabia’s investments in football and sports with concern. According to him, it no longer looks like a short-term sports project like China, but a long-term fading of soft power.

Sparv also sees Saudi Arabia’s investments as a threat to the identity of traditional football competitions. But above all, he urges to keep in mind the whole picture behind the Saudi Arabian sports project.

“Saudi Arabia’s biggest goal on the horizon is the World Cup in 2030 or 2034. It doesn’t look like the Saudi Arabian soccer league is like the Chinese league where the older players went for a couple of years,” says Tim Sparv.

“Now it has been seen that, for example, a 26-year-old who is in his prime as a player Ruben Neves has gone to Saudi Arabia. Same age as well Allan Saint-Maximin went there Also Sergej Milinković-Savić is a player in his prime.”

Not to mention all the big stars like Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo and N’Golo Kantewho moved to Saudi Arabia.

“Of course it would be great to hear if someone would honestly say why they go there. Someone could say I went there to play because I get paid really well and it helps me and my family, and I understand the human rights issues, but I still made the deal. That would be a refreshingly honest comment.”

“I think there would have been better options for the aforementioned players. It cannot be that they need more money because they are already rich.”

Cristiano Ronaldo was acquired as the biggest star in the Saudi league.

Specially Sparvia is saddened that the long-time captain of England and Liverpool moved to Saudi Arabia Jordan Hendersonwho has become known as a defender of sexual minorities.

“Yes, it hurts a bit. Everyone can make their own decisions, but playing there is also part of the country’s PR machine.”

“Saudi Arabia wants to buy influence and fame. This whole football project is soft power. Saudi Arabia wants us to think about their country instead of human rights, especially about the country’s good sports, star players and the upcoming World Cup. I think that’s problematic.”

Sparv says he thought about how Saudi Arabia’s gigantic investments in sports affect the entire sports world.

“I have realized over the years that there are more of these discussions in the Nordic countries than in other countries and regions. It should be recognized that the Nordic countries are a small part of the world and the International Football Association FIFA. It doesn’t help if only a few countries talk about these things, but for other countries this is not a very important issue.”

Former Liverpool teammates Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson met in a Saudi Arabian league match in August.

Sparv before the World Cup in Qatar used his position as the captain of the Whistlers to talk about Qatar’s human rights abuses, the deaths of migrant workers and how to pressure the Qatari government to improve conditions for migrant workers.

“Does Saudi Arabia have the same goals as Qatar or is there something different here? I think this is about a similar idea of ​​buying soft power. We cannot be so naive as to think that this is just about sports. There is a bigger ideology behind this.”

“It must have inspired Saudi Arabia that they have seen up close how Qatar got the World Cup.”

Sparv recalls how during the World Cup in Qatar, pictures and videos were seen of how the president of Fifa Gianni Infantino laughed the crown prince of Saudi Arabia in the grandstand Mohammed bin Salman with.

Central Intelligence Agency publicly in February 2021, a report that the crown prince approved a hijacking operation in which a journalist critical of the Saudi Arabian regime Jamal Khashoggi was kidnapped and murdered in the Saudi Arabian embassy in 2018. The crown prince has denied that he ordered Khashoggi’s murder but admitted that it happened on his “shift”.

Last November President of the United States Joe Biden the administration decided that the crown prince would be immune from murder charges in the Khashoggi case. by a professor at King’s College by Andreas Krieg according to the United States wants to prevent Saudi Arabia from sliding towards the East and Russia and China. The fact that Saudi Arabia connects with Western countries through sports fits well with that point of view.

Not long ago, the Saudi Arabian airline Riyadh Air announced a sponsorship agreement with the Spanish Atlético Madrid. Riyadh Air is owned by the Saudi Arabian investment fund PIF, whose chairman is the crown prince. Human rights organization by Human Rights Watch according to which PIF has been involved in human rights violations.

Neymar fooled the cameras when his spat with Al Hilal was published in Paris in mid-August.

Sparv reckons Newcastle United are unlikely to be the last western club to end up under Saudi ownership.

“I could also imagine that the Cup finals of different countries or the Champions League finals might be played in Saudi Arabia because of the money. That would be really unfortunate. Part of football’s identity would be destroyed if sporting events are sold to those who have money.”

“If their influence grows even bigger, and they start deciding how to create sports events and TV content, will the opportunities for criticality narrow down? Then it can be even more difficult to ask such questions. Now it’s probably impossible to ask these questions of the Newcastle players.”

Sparv says that he still has such a romantic idea about football that the best players would play in the best leagues. So far, the Saudi Pro League is still very far from the level at which the Premier League clubs, teams and game events are.

“It will by no means become one of the best series. It’s about an overly artificial way of creating football culture. They can create a short boom.”

In Sparvi’s opinion, when talking about sports in Saudi Arabia, one must not forget the overall picture.

“We have to ask why they do this. It is important to keep the big picture in mind when we see these huge transfer amounts.”

Also from Finland has transferred coaches to Saudi Arabia, such as HIFK’s former director of sports Mika Lönnström and former head coach of FC Honga’s National League team Rosa Lappi-Seppälä. Sparv doesn’t have to think about such a solution.

“There is no way I would leave. On the other hand, you can think about where to draw the line.”

“What if the new owner of my favorite club Manchester United came from Saudi Arabia and United offered me a coaching position in their academy, what would I do then? I would probably take that opportunity, because the club is a bigger and more important thing to me than an individual owner. But even then, I would honestly say my opinion on these matters.”