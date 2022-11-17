Huge differences in admission ticket prices compared to last time. The World Cup tournament in Germany 2006 is considered the cheapest.

Controversial Everything costs a lot at the World Cup in Qatar. Beer is extremely expensive, as are small portions of salad – but also entrance tickets.

Football fans have to pay almost 40 percent more for their tickets to Qatar than four years ago in Russia, reported the news agency Reuters.

The average price of tickets to the final is a whopping 812 dollars, which is roughly the same in euros.

In the Russian Games, the average price for non-final games was 244 euros, while in Qatar the price has risen to 286 pounds, i.e. 326 euros.

Of Munich background according to sports research, the upcoming World Cup tournament is the most expensive ever organized due to the construction of six new stadiums and the renovation of two. A total of around three billion euros have gone into these contracts.

The stadiums were one big item of expenditure, but money was also spent on improving the infrastructure of the capital Doha, metro lines and the airport.

The International Football Association has previously said that almost three million tickets have been sold for the matches of the tournament in eight stadiums.

Germany’s the games in 2006 have been the cheapest World Cup soccer tournament in recent years. The average price of the matches was a little over one hundred euros, and even the final match was reached for an average of 252 euros.

The World Cup tournament starts next Sunday, November 20, and the final match will be played on December 18.