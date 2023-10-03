Football | Ticket sales for the European Football Championship final tournament have already opened – the price difference is huge

In the first phase, 1.2 million tickets will be sold for the EC final tournament in Germany.

Football of the teams of next summer’s EC final tournament, only the host country in Germany is known, but ticket sales already opened today, Tuesday. The interest was immediately strong, says the vice-president of the German Football Association Celia Šašić Norwegian Broadcasting Union NRK’s by.

“There are many more purchase requests than tickets,” says Šašic.

In this first batch, 1.2 million tickets will be sold. The cheapest tickets for the preliminary series matches cost 30 euros, and the most expensive final tickets cost almost a thousand euros. The most expensive VIP tickets cost around 2,000 euros.

A total of 2.7 million tickets are available for the EC final tournament, of which the European Football Association (Uefa) promises that more than 80 percent will go to fans of the teams participating in the games and for general sale. About one million tickets will be sold for a maximum price of 60 euros.

Although Apart from Germany, the teams are not yet known, tickets are being sought for certain matches, i.e. for the C group match where teams C1 and C2 meet. Tickets are sold by lottery.

Which teams will play in which group will be determined in the group draw on December 2, but ticket sales, which have now opened, will close on October 26.

After the block draw, a new ticket sale begins. Then about one million tickets will be sold and allocated to the countries that have survived the Games. The third sale will take place in March, when the countries that have qualified for the Games through the Nations League are known.

The EC final tournament will be played from 14 June to 14 July 2024.