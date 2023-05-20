Football | Thursday’s disaster game woke up – tougher measures are promised against the hooligans

The Dutch Minister of Justice has described football violence as a many-headed monster.

Holland’s the authorities have been trying to control the football hooliganism problem for a long time.

A national problem became an international one on Thursday when black-clad hooligans from AZ Alkmaar stormed into the stand reserved for the families and friends of West Ham players during the Conference League semi-final match.

Head coach of West Ham United David Moyes admitted that he was concerned when some of his players left to help the English spectators. Local riot police eventually stopped the violence.

Head of the UEFA Security Committee by Michael van Praag according to which those who commit violence must be punished.

“It’s a matter for the club, the football association and the judiciary, but the judiciary is very weak in our country, so I don’t have much confidence in it,” van Praag told radio channel NPOradio1 in the interview.

According to Van Praag, it is clear that AZ Alkmaar will be punished for the events.

European the football association will launch an investigation into the events. Holland is expected to do something about the problem, but it won’t be easy.

“Football violence is a many-headed monster that is not easy to destroy,” says the news agency AFP of the Dutch Minister of Justice Dilan Yesilgöz said in a letter sent to the country’s parliament in April.

Yesilgöz reacted to an incident that received a lot of attention at the time, in which a spectator threw an Ajax player Davy Klaassen with a lighter to the head. According to AFP, Yesilgöz called the case an all-time low and immediately ordered an investigation.

“If this continues, we will be in a situation where even home team supporters are prevented from entering the matches,” Yesilgöz told news agency ANP.

Holland’s football has had frequent hooliganism problems this season.

Last Sunday, the Dutch league match between Ajax and Groningen had to be stopped for 20 minutes after a supporter ran onto the pitch, and then smoke bombs were thrown onto the pitch.

Earlier in May, police arrested 150 supporters after they shouted anti-Semitic slogans on their way to a match between AZ Alkmaar and Ajax.

In February, a 20-year-old PSV Eindhoven supporter attacked a Sevilla goalkeeper and was banned from football matches for 40 years.

Several matches have had to be canceled due to hooliganism.

Yesilgöz said in April that the government was considering several tougher measures to curb the problem: alcohol bans, designated seating for spectators and tougher sentences.

of Groningen a professor studying football violence at the university by Jan Brouwer According to the cases referred to the public prosecutor’s office, the violence in football is becoming more severe than before.

One of the reasons for the increase in violence is the renewal of the so-called ultrafans.

“Most of the people at the top have had enough, and more young people have come to the bottom,” said Brouwer in an interview with public radio company NOS.