Football Throwing Cristiano Ronaldo’s captain’s ribbon turned out to be a good thing: the ribbon was sold for € 64,000 to support a child with a rare disease

Ronaldo’s tape was discovered by a firefighter who came up with the idea of ​​organizing a charity event.

Portugal star player Cristiano Ronaldo threw his captain’s ribbon to the ground after the European Championship qualifier last Saturday. Now the tape has been sold at auction for 64,000 euros.

It was a bad day for the usually speedy Ronaldo. The mud seemed to slow him down. Portugal were 2-2 tied in the away game against Serbia.

Fireman Djordje Vukicevic was at work at the stadium in the match, picked up the captain’s ribbon and was connected to the local sports channel. Vukicevic’s idea was to utilize the tape for charity.

Vukicevic told the news agency AFP that he proposed using the funds from the tape for a six-month-old child, Gavrilo Djurdjevicin, treatments. He suffers from very rare spinal muscular atrophy.

When the sports channel Sportklub had received proof that the captain’s ribbon is genuine, it collaborated with the charity and put it up for auction on Limundo.com.

The person who remained an anonymous screader bought the tape for 64,000 euros. Of course, the amount is only a fraction of the funds required to care for a child, as according to AFP, the “most expensive medicine in the world” needed for treatment costs about two million euros.