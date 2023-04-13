Football | Thomas Zilliacus withdrew from the ManU bidding race: “Competition has turned into a farce”

Thomas Zilliacus decided to withdraw from the bidding process for Manchester United.

12.4. 23:36

Finn businessman Thomas Zilliacus, 69, pulled out of the Manchester United bid. He told about it on his Twitter account.

“I have decided to withdraw from United’s third round of bidding,” Zilliacus writes in his update.

“Competition has turned into a farce when Glazer doesn’t appreciate the club at all. Because of the delays, it will be really difficult for any new owner to build a winning team next season.”

I follow current owner Avram Glazer, 62, has frustrated all owners interested in the club on several occasions. The businessman put Manchester up for sale already in November, waiting for purchase offers.

Mirror according to the tender deal has been delayed and it may be possible that the ownership will remain with Glazer.

In addition to Zilliacus, who has now retired, an English businessman Jim Ratcliffe and the Qatari sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani have made an offer for the club.