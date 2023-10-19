Football | Thomas Zilliacus wants to buy Inter Milan with Jassim Sheikh of Qatar

18.10. 17:15 | Updated 6:45

Football club A Finnish businessman who withdrew from Manchester United’s tender Thomas Zilliacus is looking to buy the Italian football team Inter Milan with a new partner in mind.

Zilliacus would like to buy Inter together with the sheikh of Qatar of Jassim al-Thani with.

Zilliacus hinted about his project by sharing it on X (formerly Twitter).

The interest of the ruling families of the Persian Gulf oil states in elite football has been growing in recent years.

of Saudi Arabia al-Saud own Newcastle United, Abu Dhabi the al-Nahyans Emir of Manchester City and Qatar Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani Paris Saint-Germain football club.

Italian L’Interistan, a news site serving supporters of the Inter club in the interview Zilliacus says that he came to the same result as the sheik in the tender competition organized by Manchester United in the spring Jassim al-Thani has now also ended.

“So that [Manchester Unitedin omistajasuku] The Glazers weren’t serious about selling at the time.”

Jassim al-Thani is a news agency by has announced that it is withdrawing its offer of more than six billion dollars for Manchester United.

Zilliacus says in an interview with the Italian media that he suggested to Jassim al-Thani when he withdrew from the tender that why not join forces and make another top team a better club than Manchester United.

Not because of image and championships, but to develop a club out of love for football, says Zilliacus.

Zilliacus now says that he tweeted his proposal to the whole world because Scandinavians like openness and direct communication.

However, according to L’Interista, the Chinese Zhang family that owns Inter would not be willing to sell their football team. The football website’s justification is that a couple of weeks ago, a Middle Eastern fund had made a 1.3 billion euro offer for the club in vain.

from Milan Reached by phone, Zilliacus tells HS. that, according to his understanding, no offer from the Middle East fund really even exists.

“It’s nonsense from the press that Zhang doesn’t want to sell. The offer news is not true. As far as I know, this has never been done. Everything like this is invented.”

According to Zilliacus, three parties have submitted their offers by the deadline.

“After that, I don’t think any other offers were submitted.”

He estimates the final purchase price to be around one billion euros.

Zilliacus says that he left an announcement with the investor group he represents about Inter’s willingness to buy in the spring. In July, he submitted a purchase offer from Inter as a representative of the XXI Century Football Capital fund.

“The owner wants to sell the club to someone who is serious about building and developing it,” says Zilliacus.

According to Zilliacus, this has become apparent in the negotiations between Inter management and the son of the Zhang family by Steven Zhang33, with.

Steven Zhang’s path to becoming the owner of a football team is quite special.

“Steven has been in Milan since 2016. He told me that he had been in America when his father called on his 26th birthday and told him that he would get the football team Inter as a birthday present and move to Milan right away. Before that, he had never even been to a football match,” says Zilliacus.

Zhang’s According to Zilliacus, the family has already invested around one billion euros in the company after the purchase.

The club was last in the final of the Champions League and is currently second in the Italian Serie A league.

The starting points are therefore good.

Zilliacus says that he approached Jassim al-Thani’s inner circle to start discussions and combine resources on Monday.

“Discussions are held behind closed doors and possible results will be reported in due course.”

Inter Milan had a turnover of 300 million euros and a loss of 85 million euros in the last fiscal year, says Zilliacus.

“Only 300 million euros, even though Inter has 500 million fans,” he updates.

Zilliacus’s business idea is based on various services offered to fans, which new technology makes possible.

According to calculations, the most enthusiastic fans could buy various services for up to 400 euros a year.

“Combining the services of my companies and al-Than’s capital would create a very cool equation,” says Zilliacus.

Correction 19:10 at 6:44: Contrary to what was first claimed in the article, Inter is not leading the Italian Serie A league but is second. The league is led by AC Milan.