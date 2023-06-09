Football | Thomas Zilliacus confirmed the rumours: wants to buy the iconic Italian club

Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus says he is interested in buying FC Internazionale. Earlier in the spring, he was after Manchester United.

Thomas Zilliacus has confirmed the rumors that have been talked about a lot in recent days as true. The successful Finnish businessman told Ilta-Sanom that he and his investment companies are very interested in acquiring FC Internazionale from Milan.

Since June 2016, Inter, who will play against Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday, has been the Chinese by Steven Zhang owned by Suning Holdings Group. His motives for staying with the club have been subject to quite a lot of doubts in Italy.

“I have my own opinion on the matter, but I can’t talk about it now. Inter must be allowed to focus on their important match on Saturday,” Zilliacus, 69, said on Thursday.

“In possible negotiations, it would at least not help if the motives of the current owners are discussed in public. I have a lot of respect for the fantastic work Zhang has done, but if he decides to sell the club, I’m definitely interested.”

of Zilliacus owned investment company XXI Century Capital, besides football, focuses on the fashion industry, which, according to him, would offer Inter profitable cooperation opportunities with, for example, the Milan fashion weeks.

Sinimustie’s large fanbase contains enormous purchasing power.

“I am particularly interested in big football clubs. A subsidiary belonging to our company group focuses on the clubs’ foreign fans, of which Inter also has more than 500 million. This gives good opportunities to generate a significant income stream.”

Thomas Zilliacus is interested in owning a football team. Picture from 2022.

Zilliacus sees great potential for growth in top Italian football. For example, television revenue in Serie A is considerably more modest than in several other top leagues in Europe.

“I foresee a big change in this arrangement in the next few years. It would be interesting to participate in that development.”

Zilliacus knows and knows very well the opportunities offered by the stadium business. In Milan, hypotheses have been presented for years about both Inter’s and Milan’s future own stadiums, as well as the clubs’ joint arena.

“If and when the old San Siro is moved elsewhere, the new stadium and its surroundings would be a suitable investment target also from the point of view of the real estate business. It would be a really big project that would generate more revenue again.”

In Inter's home games, the concrete block known as the Giuseppe Meazza stadium has seen time.

Earlier this year, Zilliacus was interested in acquiring the British giant Manchester United. At the time, his intentions were seen in some circles as unrealistic megalomania.

They were mostly condemned as empty words without concrete actions.

“I withdrew from the project when it became clear that the business and income generation model based on the relationship between investments and returns would not have been on a reasonable basis,” Zilliacus comments now.

“ManU is one of the most popular clubs in the world, but its finances have partly gotten out of hand. In the football business, you always have to consider how productive the activity is.”

Zilliacus reveals that Inter is not his only option in Italy, although without a doubt his primary interest. He only plans to invest in one club per country, it wouldn’t make sense to compete against himself.

“Italy is also interesting because I spend part of the year in my apartment on the shores of Lake Como. It would be pleasant to invest in a football club that operates physically close by.”

Is it ominous that Inter’s training center in Appiano Gentile is located only twenty kilometers away from Zilliacus’ home corners in Italy? It would be very easy to visit and support the team from Lake Como.

Thomas Zilliacus expects fame from Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku.

Zilliacus, who was already successful in HJK’s leadership positions in the 1980s, was on the spot at San Siro in May, when Inter beat local opponent Milan in the Champions League semi-final. According to him, the game performance of the Blues was tactically balanced.

“In the final, City is of course the favorite, but Inter has every chance to surprise. Attackers Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku are in really good shape and can rise to an important role”, Zilliacus predicts.

“I’m guessing the final result will be a 2-1 win for Inter.”