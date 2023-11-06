Football | Thomas Zilliacus announced that he has collected 2.5 billion for the purchase of the Italian Inter

Zilliacus was interested in Manchester United earlier this year.

Finn businessman Thomas Zilliacus announces that his company has raised $2.5 billion to buy Italian soccer club FC Internazionale. Zilliacus told about the matter on Monday in the messaging service X (formerly Twitter).

Zilliacus said that XXI Century Capital, which he manages, has made agreements with investors, with the help of which the company intends to update its previous offer.

Zilliacus announced earlier this year that he was interested in acquiring British giant Manchester United. However, he withdrew from the project.

Inter has been Chinese since June 2016 by Steven Zhang owned by Suning Holdings Group.

Zilliacus said in October For Helsingin Sanomat that he submitted an announcement with the investor group he represented about Inter’s willingness to buy in the spring. In July, he submitted a purchase offer from Inter as a representative of the XXI Century Football Capital fund.

In October, Zilliacus estimated that the purchase price would be around one billion euros. Based on the most recent announcement, the original estimate seems to have been too low.

According to Zilliacus, last fiscal year Inter had a turnover of 300 million euros and a loss of 85 million euros.

Zilliacus’s business idea is based on various services offered to fans, which new technology makes possible. According to calculations, the most enthusiastic fans could buy various services for up to 400 euros per year, according to Zilliacus.