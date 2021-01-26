Football Thomas Tuchel took on an impossible position in Chelsea, where nine different head coaches have been seen over ten years

Thomas Tuchelin, as Chelsea’s head coach, is expected to tear power away from German attackers wandering the lands of shadows.

Premier League club Chelsea FC announced the expected and anticipated head coach news on Monday night. German Thomas Tuchel, 47, is the new head coach of the London club. Chelsea announced it had signed an 18-month contract with the former PSG coach.

Tuchel replaces the club legend in the mission Frank Lampardinwho got fired this week.

“I would like to thank Chelsea for trusting me and my coaching team,” Tuchel said.

“We all have tremendous respect for Frank Lampard’s work and the legacy he left for Chelsea. At the same time, it must be said that I can’t wait to get to meet my new team and compete in the most exciting football league. I am grateful for Chelsea to become a part of the family. “

Lampard was fired on Monday after the team lost five matches out of their last eight matches and dropped to ninth in the league table.

Tuchel is owned by Chelsea Roman Abramovich the fourteenth change of coach after the Russian oligarch bought the club in 2003.

Tuchel follows coaches such as Rafa Benitez, José Mourinho, Guus Hiddink and Carlo Ancelotti. Patience is not a virtue in Chelsea. Ancelotti was fired after coaching for the Chelsea double championship in England.

Chelsean Lampard, who held the goal record, in turn, experienced that sentimentality was not part of Abramovich’s ways. Club legend Lampard managed to be head coach just 18 months before the kicks. In the case of Lampard, however, the Russian made an exception and commented on the brutal kicks.

“This was a very difficult decision for the club, and not just because I have had an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him,” Abramovich said.

Tuchelin the job is to get the most out of the giant acquisitions Lampard made. Last year, Chelsea bought players for € 275 million. Expensive acquisitions included German attackers Timo Werner and Kai Havertzwho have not yet managed to make a big impact in Chelsea.

Tuchel is used to harsh treatment. He coached Paris Saint-Germain to the Champions League final at the end of last summer, but was nevertheless fired in December.

Tuchel has had weak relationships with club leaders in many places. At PSG, his fate was caused by a bad distance between the sports director Leonardon with.

Tuchelin keeps in Chelsea to keep a good distance with all the yarns in his hands to the manager Marina Granovskaya.

“Tuchel has to follow the same rules as Lampard,” Lampard’s former national teammate and current television commentator Gary Neville commented.

“We are talking about one and a half to get to his potkuistaan ​​year or two years, I am pretty sure.”

Ambitious Tuchel’s goal has long been to coach the Premier League club. In that sense, he has followed Liverpool’s current head coach Jürgen Kloppin footprints. Klopp was Tuchel’s predecessor Borussia in Dortmund.

Tuchel did negotiate with Chelsea after he left Dortmund in 2017. He impressed Granovskaya but chose PSG nonetheless.

Lampard had said he was fighting for his job, but words echoed to deaf ears at the club’s executive level. Lampard was fired the day after Chelsea had won the English Cup Championship club Luton.

However, there was a reason for the kicks. Lampard’s average points in the Premier League were just 1.67 per match, which is the weakest balance for any head coach since Abramovich became the club’s owner.

Tuchel’s first try is a match against Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Chelsea’s board hopes Tuchel will get more out of his compatriots Havertz and Werner, who were stars in the German Bundesliga.

Sources: AFP, Reuters.