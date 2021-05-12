Football THL urges Owl fans to stay home and watch European Championship matches on TV: “Significant risk of infection”

However, if you go to the Games, a negative test certificate for the Games must be obtained from the private health care side.

Health and the Department of Welfare, THL, still believes that due to the corona epidemic, all travel from Finland abroad and within Finland should be limited to what is necessary. This also applies to the European Men’s Football Championships, which are played in June-July.

Finland will play its first match against Denmark on 12 June in Copenhagen. There will be games against Russia on June 16 in St. Petersburg, and on June 21, Finland will also face Belgium in St. Petersburg.

“Finland’s entry into the European Championships is a huge thing. However, the corona pandemic has not disappeared anywhere, and the same recommendations apply to the Games as to any other form of travel. Unfortunately, it is worth watching the matches at home, ”says THL, Director of Health Safety Mika Salminen says in a press release.

Although In Finland, the coronary situation has eased in recent weeks, and the incidence of the disease is still quite high in many other countries.

In St. Petersburg, the incidence is currently 187 cases per 100,000 people, compared to 52 in Finland. In Denmark, the incidence is 200 cases per 100,000 people.

“Traveling to on-site games involves a significant risk of infection. Although audiences are limited, there are thousands of spectators in stadiums and some of them may come from countries where infections are still high. A race tourist returning to Finland can, for example, infect his loved ones with bad luck. Once vaccinated, you can also become infected and can also infect the disease further, ”says Salminen.

There are restrictions on entry in many countries. For example, Denmark currently requires entrants to have a negative test certificate taken no more than 48 hours before departure. The second test should be taken 24 hours after arrival in the country.

The Russian authorities are currently awaiting information on the conditions under which European Championship tourists will enter the country.

