Football “This was the semifinals,” manager Jürgen Klopp rejoiced as Liverpool clung to the Champions League.

Liverpool rose to fourth in the Premier League due to a goal difference. In the last round, other European places will also be competed.

Liverpool rose to the Champions League qualifying place in the Premier League league table for the first time since February after winning 3-0 in Burnley on Wednesday night.

Roberto Firminon, Nathaniel Phillipsin and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with goals Liverpool latticed itself fourth past Leicester. The teams are tied before Sunday’s final Premier League round, but Liverpool have a better goal difference.

If Liverpool beat Crystal Palace in their final round in the final round, it will almost certainly guarantee a ranking among the top four.

“We have the support of 10,000 supporters [sunnuntaina]. I can’t wait, ”Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said on Wednesday night, according to news agency AFP, and referred to the number of spectators to be included in the match.

“This was the semi-final. We had to win the semifinals and we did. Nothing has been resolved yet, but we improved our position and we have the final. That’s what we needed. ”

Leicester’s goal difference is four goals worse than Liverpool’s, so as both win, the recent England Cup winner needs a crushing victory over Tottenham to rise ahead of Liverpool.

The third team to compete for the last two places in the Champions League, Chelsea, is one point ahead of Liverpool and Leicester and will face Aston Villa in the final round of their away match.

Premier League other euro venues will also be competed in the final round. West Ham, which won West Bromwich 3-1 on Wednesday, is firmly in sixth place and thus heading for next season’s Europa League.

With Tottenham losing at home to Aston Villa with 1-2 goals, its chances instead of sixth are theoretical: a win over Leicester and at the same time West Ham’s loss to Southampton would raise North Londoners to sixth with a goal difference.

Seven of the Premier League will get a seat in the new European Conference League. From that venue, three teams will compete: Tottenham, Everton and Arsenal. Tottenham and Everton are at 59 points and Arsenal at 58.

In the final round, Arsenal will face Brighton, Manchester City and Tottenham Leicester, who are celebrating the championship in their away matches at home.

All matches next Sunday will start at 6 p.m.