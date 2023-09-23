Football | This story needed a surprising resolution years ago – Jude Bellingham “could easily have become a small fish in a big pond”

Several top clubs wanted in the summer of Jude Bellingham. The English attacking midfielder, who matured in Borussia Dortmund, finally ended up in Real Madrid in a deal worth 103 million euros.

However, hardly anyone expected that the 20-year-old Bellingham will immediately become the star of the team, and the fans will sing The Beatles in the stands Hey Jude – song. Now there are five matches in the Spanish league behind him – and five goals, with which he is at the top of the goal exchange. On Wednesday, Bellingham scored Real’s 1–0 winning goal in the Champions League.

For many, Bellingham has gone straight from the bush to the limelight, although his career development has been consistent and also fast.

Bellingham played as a junior with his parents, for example in the under-18 team in Birmingham at the age of 14. He made his debut in the under-23 team at the age of 15 – on the field in the 60th minute and scored the winning goal in the Nottingham net in the 87th minute.

Big clubs around Europe, such as Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich and Manchester City, became interested in the young Englishman, but he signed a two-year academy contract with Birmingham in the summer of 2019.

“Had he gone elsewhere, he would easily have become a small fish in a big pond with every opportunity to waste his talent,” Birmingham Under-18s coach Paul Robinson stated For the Birmingham Mail.

Robinson believed at the time that Bellingham will be a big part of Birmingham’s representative team in the upcoming season. Already in August 2019, Bellingham became the youngest player to represent Birmingham: he was 16 years and 38 days old in a league cup match.

25 days later, Bellingham became Birmingham’s youngest ever goalscorer and youngest overall to score in a league game since 2011 when Jordon Ibe scored a goal at just under 16 years old.

Interest in Bellingham was once again booming. As early as January 2020, Manchester United were said to have offered £20m (€23m) for the young player, but Birmingham held on to their star.

In the summer of 2020 Birmingham was practically forced to sell Bellingham, as the player would no longer have signed an extension contract with the club playing in the second tier of England. At the end of the season, Bellingham also bagged the Academy Player of the Year Award and the Young Player of the Year Award in the English Football League.

Among those interested now was also Borussia Dortmund, where another young Englishman already played, Jadon Sancho. The transfer amount came Sky Sports including 25 million pounds (29 million euros), but the contract also included an additional clause of several million pounds based on success, among other things. The contract was the most expensive ever made for a 17-year-old player.

Bellingham remembered to thank Birmingham profusely.

“I can’t thank Birmingham enough for what they’ve done for me since I was 7 years old,” Bellingham said.

At the same time, Birmingham City made a really surprising move: it froze Bellingham’s game number (22) “as an inspiration for future generations”.

in Dortmund Bellingham continued at the same pace as Birmingham. A goal in the opening match and a name in Dortmund’s history: the youngest player to score a goal for the club in the German Cup.

The debut season ended with a victory in the German Cup.

For Bellingham, like all of Dortmund, Bayern Munich has been a red garment and an obstacle to championships. At this point, the otherwise calm Bellingham has also heated up.

When in December 2021, Bayern beat Dortmund 3–2 and the decisive goal came from a penalty kick, which led to the situation the referee Felix Zwayer watched for a long time on video, Bellingham gave back in the post-match interview.

“For a match like this, the biggest in Germany, a referee is chosen who has been involved in match-fixing in the past. What did you really expect?”, Bellingham told Viaplay the BBC by.

Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc said the club is 100 percent behind Bellingham and that the player was just stating the facts. In 2005, Zwayer received a half-year ban as a trustee in a match-fixing scandal.

The German Football Association interpreted the case differently and fined Bellingham 40,000 euros.

Jude Bellingham was worried about the lost championship in the final match of last spring. Due to a knee injury, Bellingham did not play in the match.

Bellingham’s time, three seasons, at Dortmund came to a rather sad end last spring, as the team lost the Bundesliga title in the final round after being held to a draw against Mainz. Bayern took the championship again. Suffering from a knee injury, Bellingham did not play in the match. He left the stadium in tears.

at Real Madrid the moods, on the other hand, have been much happier. The team has won all five matches in the Spanish League, and Bellingham has emerged as a fan hero. Also the head coach Carlo Ancelotti is convinced of the club’s new acquisition.

“He has adapted to the club very quickly. It seems as if he has been with us for a long time,” Ancelotti stated the BBC by.

The situation is completely different from the one with Real Madrid’s previous British purchase of around one hundred million euros. Welsh Gareth Bale never became a fan favourite.

One reason for Bale’s unpopularity was that he refused to speak Spanish. It has been claimed that he didn’t even learn the language, but Bale himself has denied this.

In Bellingham, the situation is completely different. He has announced that he is studying Spanish and already after the first match he gave a sample of what he learned. On X (formerly Twitter) alone, the statement has been liked more than 150,000 times.

“First match, first win and first goal. Let’s go to Madrid [Hala Madrid]!”

The Spanish league match between Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid on Sunday at 10 p.m. C More will show the match.