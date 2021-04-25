Football This is much needed in England: 8,000 fans made it to Wembley Stadium for the League Cup final – Laporte’s butt brought the trophy to City

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola coached City for the ninth trophy in five years.

English the 61st final in the league cup history was the encounter between the yellow-bell coach and coach giant at wembley stadium in london. Tottenham Hotspur was coached on Sunday by the youngest head coach in the history of the English Premier League, 29 Ryan Mason. Opposite Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola had won 30 trophies before Sunday during his fourteen-year coaching career, eight of which have come since he became City’s head coach in the summer of 2016.

Mason is a former Tottenham player whose Career career ended in 2017 in Hull City when he suffered a skull fracture in a match against Chelsea. The coaching career began at the Tottenham organization in the spring of 2017. In 2019, he suggested the English Football Association should follow the example of the US Football Association and ban ball kicking from young children.

Replacing José Mourinho, Mason got his temporary wash as head coach last Monday, and immediately got a winning start as head coach on Wednesday with a win from Southampton. As a player, Mason never won trophies, but now he immediately made it to the trophy hunt when Tottenham Hotspur pursued his first trophy since 2008, when it won the League Cup.

For the first time in more than a year, supporters were seen in the League Cup final when 8,000 lucky fans were admitted to the match. 2,000 tickets went to Tottenham fans, as well as 2,000 City fans and the remaining 4,000 to NHS staff and local residents.

Unpainted in the opening period that ended, Tottenham survived with luck without setbacks. Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld blocked Raheem Sterlingin and Phil Foden shots fired at the goal. Spurs flowed into the entire episode towards their own goal as City flooded the attacks.

Tottenham got off to a better start in the second period, but the goals and shots were left exhausted. Tottenham goal Hugo Lloris had to stretch to prevent Riyad Mahrezin shot. City Ilkay Gündoganilla was also in place, but he fired from the air past Sterling’s feed.

Eight minutes before the fill time, City received a free kick in the attack area, and Kevin De Bruyne centered the ball from the side of the ball to the goal, and Emeric Laporte bush to 1-0 lead paint. It secured the league cup championship for City for the fourth time in a row.

In the League Cup final, the overwhelming City has a chance to win much more this season. In the Premier League, City is on its way to the championship, and on Wednesday it will struggle for the final place in the Champions League.