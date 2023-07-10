Football | This is how Steven Gerrard justifies his decision to go to Saudi Arabia: “It felt like family”

Steven Gerrard will coach Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ettifaq in the future.

of Liverpool player legend and current soccer coach Steven Gerrard moved to Al-Ettifaq, which plays in the Saudi Arabian football league, as the head coach at the beginning of July.

Gerrard signed a three-year deal with the club last week. According to the Reuters news agency, he had previously said that he would not accept the offer.

Now Al-Ettifaq has published on its Twitter account video interview, in which Gerrard tells how he ended up in Saudi Arabia.

“When I went to Saudi Arabia, it felt like family. I felt welcome,” Gerrard begins in the video.

He says that he takes into account three things when he thinks about the right company for him. First, the club has to be a good fit for Gerrard’s family.

“Another factor is that the football project has to be ambitious and it has to be done for the right reasons. And of course I have to feel secure with the deal at the end of the day,” Gerrard continued.

Gerrard was sacked by Premier League club Aston Villa in October 2022. Prior to that, he led Rangers to the Scottish Championship in 2021.

The new home of the 43-year-old English coach is a continuation of the transfers of many famous footballers to Saudi Arabia. In the summer transfer window, among others, have moved there Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kanté.

Additionally, it was announced last week that Gerrard’s former teammate Robbie Fowler became the coach of Al-Qadsiah, who play at the second highest league level in Saudi Arabia.