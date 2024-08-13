Football | This is how much Aberdeen paid HJK for Topi Keski

Football|According to the Scottish Sun, HJK netted almost one million euros from the transfer of Topi Keskinen to Aberdeen.

13.8. 21:15

Finland forward of the under-21 national team Top Middle moved from HJK to Aberdeen, who plays in the Scottish league, on Monday.

In connection with the transfer in Scotland, attention was drawn to Keskinen’s tattoo on his left arm, in which the former Manchester United star player Wayne Rooney to throw a snare drum.

Scottish newspaper Scottish Sun called Mikkeli’s Palloilijat varsat Keskinen’s tattoo “strange” in his headline.

Keskinen, 21, himself told the magazine that the tattoo combines two of his favorite things.

“I’ve been a fan of Wayne Rooney since I was a little kid and I also love fishing. If I get a tattoo, I want it to have some meaning,” said Keskinen.

Keskinen asked Aberdeen supporters to advise him on good fishing spots.

It wasn’t the first time Keskinen’s tattoo became a topic of conversation in Britain. Archie Rhind-Tutt, a reporter for the TNT channel, looked at it last fall, when Aberdeen faced HJK in the Conference League.

Scottish Sun according to Aberdeen paid Keskinen a transfer fee of 800,000 pounds (937,000 euros). The Finnish promise was also followed by Blackburn and Middlesborough, who play in England’s second highest league level.

However, Keskinen chose Aberdeen after discussing with the club’s Swedish manager by Jimmy Thelin with. Along with Thelin, Keskinen also spoke about Aberdeen’s Finnish player by Richard Jensen with before its transfer.

Keskinen signed a four-year contract with Aberdeen. HJK did not announce the transfer compensation, but said it was “very significant”. HJK will also receive a share of the further transfer, if Aberdeen sells Keskinen on.