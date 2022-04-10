Football This has hardly been seen before: The goalkeeper scored the winning goal with extra time almost from his own penalty area

A really rare goal was seen in the Italian Serie C.

Goalkeepers often become the heroes of their teams, and usually the heroism is guaranteed by some great fight – or more. Sometimes, however, the hero’s cloak falls on his shoulders in a much rarer way, and an example of this was seen on Saturday in Italy.

Modena and Imolese faced Serie C, the third league match in the country, and Modena seemed to have to settle for a 1-1 draw against the second-last visitor.

Then we saw the godparents.

Keeper Riccardo Gagno sent a long opening from almost their own penalty area after the first minute of overtime was played in the match.

The opening was really long.

Ball hit the ground for the first time at the border of the Imolesen sentencing zone. The next bounce was then a few meters away from the goal and the third inside the goal.

Guest goalkeeper Gian Maria Rossi namely, the ball was badly misjudged and the ball bounced just enough to bounce the ball from the boundary of the penalty area over him and eventually into the net.

Modena celebrated this joyous last-minute winning goal and continues to lead the series with four points ahead of AC Reggiana.

The goalkeepers have scored similar goals from time to time before, but the last-minute winning goal from almost their own penalty area is already in their own box.