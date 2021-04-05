Football This butt opened the championship battle of the Spanish League – with Barcelona rising from a long distance all in their own hands

The Atlético Madrid series lead may narrow to one point on Monday.

Nearly the battle, which already seemed resolved, the Spanish Football League championship reopened on Sunday when series manager Atlético Madrid suffered a 0-1 loss as a guest of Seville.

Seville scored the winning goal Marcos Acuña 70 minutes after the end of the long supply chain.

Sevilla have scored seven goals this season after a chain of more than ten passes. Only Premier League Manchester City (8) has done more, says the statistical service Opta.

Atléticon the series lead was at its best ten points to Barcelona, ​​which could now rise to a point if it wins Real Valladolid on Monday night.

Real Madrid is three points away from Atlético and so far in second place.

Barcelona are still facing both Atlético and Real, so the Catalans have the championship in their own hands. The same situation, of course, is with the series leaders.

Real, on the other hand, no longer face local opponent Atlético, but are tied ahead by mutual matches.