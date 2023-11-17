The midfield lock of the Finnish national team, Rasmus Schüller, is sorry for the players of FC Honga.

Finland A national team midfielder Rasmus Schuller is sad about the fate of his hometown Espoo league team FC Honga.

Honga’s background company Esport ran into financial difficulties, and the players have not been paid all salary claims for this year.

Honka will not apply for a league license for next season. On Thursday, the players found out through an intermediary that the background company Esport Honka oy has filed for bankruptcy.

Schüller, who played four seasons in the Veikkausliiga in FC Hobha’s shirt, is dismayed by the team’s fate.

“It is unfortunate that it is so difficult to run Espoo’s premier league football. However, Honga has one of the highest quality junior organizations in Finland,” says Schüller.

He tfirst betting league debut in 2008 in Honga.

“My own Honganness is more strongly related to Honga’s junior activities and association than to the current representative team and its background company. On behalf of the players and others involved, I am sorry. They will be left without a salary and a job,” says Schüller.

He underlines that the situation is also an important reminder.

“It would be important to improve unemployment and earnings-related security for athletes.”

Honka finished fifth in the finished Veikkausliiga season. The last captain of Esport Honga’s league team Henry Aalto harshly criticized the owner of the club on Thursday Färid Ainetdinin activity.

Aalto thinks that Esport Honka oy should have a special audit.

“No one knows where our money has gone. No one knows where the player sales money has gone. We sold players for over one million euros in the winter, and we have received money from UEFA,” Aalto stated to Sanoma.

Aalto pointed out that the club’s foreign players are stuck in Finland due to unpaid wages.

Ainetdi has generously financed Honga’s operations for years, but now he decided to close the money taps.

Ainetdin said in an interview with Länsiväylä that the players can claim their money through salary security.

He denied that his other companies were in financial trouble.