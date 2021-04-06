Football There was no drama in FC Barcelona’s victory: “If Barça is the champion, this situation will not be forgotten”

FC Barcelona rose to a point one point away from the top of the series Atlético Madrid.

Football There was no drama in the Spanish league’s Monday night match between FC Barcelona and Real Valladolid. Barcelona won the match Ousmane Dembélén In the 90th minute, he scored 1-0 (0-0).

Before the match, there were two situations in the match that cause a long debate in Spain.

After 62 minutes, the ball hit the crossbar Jordi Alban on. I dont know why, but Valladolid is complaining that he didnt get a penalty for that Jaime Latren a decision that there was no error leading to a penalty kick. The protest continued even after Barcelona went on the offensive. Latre was sure of his solution: the situation was not checked on video.

Sports magazine Marca asked his readers about the situation: 56 percent thought it was a clear penalty kick. There are more than 200,000 respondents.

The match The most talented solution was 80 minutes into the game. Valladolidin Óscar Plano knocked down Dembélén from behind and got a straight red card. The situation seemed a clear warning, but the red card confused Valladolid players in particular, but also, for example, Marca, who wrote a comment on the match. Hugo Cerezon.

“If Barça is the champion, this situation will not be forgotten,” Cerezo writes.

Cerezo thought the situation was by no means worth the red card.

Dembélén the goal shot from the front corner lifted FC Barcelona just a point away from the top of the series Atlético Madrid. Real Madrid is two points from Barcelona.

For FC Barcelona, ​​the victory was the sixth consecutive in the Spanish league.

“The team is able to win all the remaining matches, but today [maanantaina] also came a reminder that we need to be at our best and clinical [maalitilanteissa]”, Head coach of FC Barcelona Ronald Koeman said after the match, according to news agency Reuters.

Next Saturday will be the second El Clásico of the season, Real Real and FC Barcelona.