The Gibraltar Football Association did not approve of the duo's actions.

of Spain the national football team celebrated the EC gold in Madrid on Monday evening. There was a ruckus from the party, which was caused by the midfielder Rodrin and teenage sensation Lamine Yamalin operation, says, among other things, a British magazine Daily Mail.

“Gibraltar belongs to Spain”, Rodri sang at the party while Yamali danced next to him.

Gibraltar is a British overseas territory located off the coast of Spain. Located between the Atlantic and the Mediterranean, Gibraltar separates Europe and Africa. The head of state of the region is the governor, who is responsible for his actions to the British government.

The official language of Gibraltar is English, but many of the area’s residents are bilingual and speak English and Spanish. The territory’s status has created tensions between London and Madrid, and many Spaniards think British rule in Gibraltar is illegal.

The Gibraltar Football Association did not look favorably on the Spanish star’s vision. According to the BBC, it released a statement expressing its disappointment with Rodri’s actions. The association found the song “offensive and provocative”.

“Football has no place for this kind of behavior,” the statement read the BBC by.”

Britain’s departure from the European Union has also increased tensions.

of Spain captain Alvaro Morata was obviously aware of this as he tried to restrain Rodri.

“You play in England, mate,” Morata had said to Rodri.

“I don’t care,” the Manchester City midfielder acknowledged.