Sán chayt have been playing football for almost five years.

Vietnam in the northeastern part of Quảng Ninh Province, there is a small community of about 2,000 people whose women work mainly in rice cultivation.

Some make their living in the forests by growing cinnamon and star anise, among other things, but they are all united by a common passion – football.

Vietnam is the most recent of the International Football Association (Fifa) ranking list 33rd – nineth place behind Finland, which is 24th.

However, Sán chayt, one of the province’s 22 ethnic groups, are far from the three-time Southeast Asian champion national team players.

The women of the small community run after the ball on the sandy field of the mountain village in their traditional costumes: a black skirt, a blue shirt and headbands, which have been part of the traditional dress of women in the community for generations.

“It makes no difference whether you play football in traditional clothes or sportswear,” the 29-year-old striker May Thi Kim told news agency AFP.

A sand field in a Vietnamese mountain village provides a setting for women in the sán Chay community to play football.­

Skirts however, are slightly shorter than the traditional model, and the shirts are looser. Some women wear long-sleeved football socks when playing.

Midfielder La Thi Thao, 15, said playing can be more comfortable in regular shorts and a t-shirt. However, she is happy to present the traditional dress of her community to outsiders.

“It helps people, including tourists, better understand us,” he explained to AFP.

AFP released news about soccer players from the sán Chay community on Saturday. However, women have been featured in the media in the past since the beginning of their hobby.

“I used to watch football on TV. After that, I demand that they let us women play, ”Kim recalled the turning point in 2016.

The women of the Sán Chay community have been playing football soon for five years.­

Initial however, it was physically challenging, even as women spend their days walking up to tens of thousands of steps.

“It hurts all the muscles,” Kim recalled her first experiences with football.

Sài Gòn Giải Phóng (SGGP), a newspaper run by the Communist Party of Vietnam, spoke about women playing football in Sán Chay in February on its website.

Local official interviewed by the magazine Nguyen Van Duoc said authorities encouraged women in their football hobby.

“They can embrace football as a way to improve their physical and mental health as well as promote the unique cultural beauty of local ethnic groups,” Duoc said.