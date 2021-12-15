Football There are twenty coronavirus infections in Manchester United

United’s match on Tuesday was canceled, with Saturday’s match against Brighton next on the cancellation list.

British newspaper The Telegraph says that The Premier League club Manchester United has been diagnosed with 19 coronavirus infections. That’s why United’s match against Brentford was canceled on Tuesday.

The United Training Center was closed to the infection team for 24 hours.

United will have a match against Brighton next weekend, but it seems very unlikely that it will happen right now.

According to the Telegraph, United will negotiate with the Premier League for the match on Saturday.