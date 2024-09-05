Thursday, September 5, 2024
Football | The worst soccer team in the world, San Marino, finally won

September 5, 2024
San Marino beat Liechtenstein 1–0.

World classified as the worst football team, San Marino has made history by beating Liechtenstein 1-0 in the League of Nations.

Before their win on Thursday, San Marino had not won a single competitive match.

The match of the lowest level of the League of Nations, i.e. the D-League, was decided Nicko Sensoli in the 53rd minute of the game.

San Marino is second to last in the world ranking of national teams, i.e. in 210th place, while Liechtenstein is 199th.

San Marino had reached exactly one win before Thursday. The country defeated Liechtenstein in a friendly match in 2004.

