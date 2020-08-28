Espoo resident Honka returned to the men’s European Football qualifiers for the first time since 2013, but the result for the Finnish teams was the same as then.

The summer 2020 qualifiers will be the weakest Europeans in Finnish teams in history since the end of summer 2013.

Last week, Kuopio Palloseura dropped out of the qualifiers of the Football Champions League, and in Thursday’s games, Honka, Tampereen Ilves and Turku Inter, who represented Finland in the Europa League, suffered the same fate.

Danish Aarhus defeated Honga 5-2. Both Inter and Ilves stretched their matches for extra time, the latter until the penalty shootout.

Hungarian Honved eventually beat Inter 2-1 when Juuso Hämäläinen scored an extra goal.

Honved was close to taking the win as early as regular time when Boubacar Traore struck a 30 meter free kick home 90 minutes into the match. Brazilian Liliu however, leveled the game a minute later and took the match to extra time.

Irish Shamrock, on the other hand, bounced back 12-11 after Ilves’ long polka dot race. The actual game time ended 2-2.

Ilves led the match twice. Lauri Ala-Myllymäki took the lead 10 minutes into the game, making the score 0 – 1 after some elegant movement down the middle. However, the hosts leveled four minutes later.

Joona Veteli ve Ilves regained the lead after 62 minutes. This time, the lead lasted 16 minutes, and eventually the penalty shootout ended sadly.

The previous one once all Finnish teams have dropped out of the european games in 2013, when Honka, IFK Mariehamn, Inter and TPS dropped out of the Europa League and the HJK Champions League.

KuPS will continue their games in this season’s Europa League.