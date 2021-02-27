Football The world’s best feeder Kevin de Bruyne doesn’t give mercy to attackers: “If they don’t score goals, I don’t get anything”

Manchester City is rolling to victory in the Premier League this season, and the championship may be decided well in advance of the season finals. The team is in a wild mood: In the Premier League, the team has won 13 matches in a row, and including the various Cups, the winning streak is already 19 matches.

Manager Pep Guardiola has got the best player material in the series to play so well that the goal is successful without the actual attackers or even without the team’s most important player, the feeder Kevin de Bruynea, who is gradually recovering from his injury.

It is not enough for the City to have a Premier League championship this season. The team is aiming to clear the whole table: the League Cup already has a final place against Tottenham, and the English Cup has semi-finals ahead.

Of the four straights, one more is missing: a Champions League win. It has been said in many ways that City is currently playing the best football in Europe and that now is a great opportunity for City to bring the coveted trophy to its supporters and lavish owners.

At this point, de Bruyne intervenes. Basic league games do take place without the main player, but if and when City progresses far in the Champions League, the role of the leading players will inevitably be emphasized.

“ “He’s a unique player.”

Kevin De Bruyne is the best player in the middle for Pep Guardiola.­

De Bruyne has somehow lagged behind other club star players, such as Lionel Messin, Cristiano Ronaldon or Robet Lewandowskin, overshadowed by the fact that he is not at the top of the goal statistics and because he plays in a team where the star manager takes a lot of attention. “Being in the shadows” at this point is perhaps a slightly steep statement about a player who was voted the best in the Premier League last season, but the scorers usually make the headlines.

In addition, there are players in the City up to the queue, who take turns: Sergio Agüero, Raheem Sterling and most recently born of a wild color tone İlkay Gündoğan.

Guardiola has a clear view of de Bruyne.

“He is a unique player. He’s the best in the world right now, ”Guardiola said at a media conference last July after City had beaten Liverpool 4-0.

In the end, Guardiola clarified a little, “Best in midfield.”

This can also be seen from the statistics: in his Premier League career, de Bruyne has created 3.5 possible goal situations per match – it is more than anyone else. This season de Bruyne has created clear goal situations 14. Above is Manchester United Bruno Fernandes (17 situations), but de Bruyne has played six less matches than Fernandes.

What does de Bruyne himself think of the title “best in the world”?

“Fortunately, I don’t have to evaluate it. I’m just trying to play well. ”

This is how he plays: the passes start accurately even from narrow intervals, breaking the line of defense or, for example, as center balls on the back of the defense. If necessary, the shot will be sharp.

“ “He was considered more of a difficult guy who wasn’t easy to coach.”

Kevin De Bruyne was still playing at Genk for the 2011-2012 season.­

De Bruynen his career as a professional began in his home country of Belgium in Genk in 2008-2009. The following season he became a coach Franky Vercauteren, which confirms The Athleticin in an interview that de Bruyne was a special but not necessarily a future star.

“I’m not saying I would have seen him [de Bruynen] at the level he is at now, but immediately I noticed something special in him more than others. He was not considered a star. He was considered more of a difficult guy who wasn’t easy to coach. I didn’t choose from this, but he always wanted to play in the top ten in a free role, ”Vercauteren says.

According to Vercauteren, de Bruyne had the ability for quick solutions and foresight, but he still put the young player on the sidelines as well.

“I had to fight him verbally for why I played him there. When I got him convinced, there were no problems. ”

“ “My role is to create as many goal situations as possible.”

The Bundesliga Best Player Award grabbed the season in Wolfsburg.­

Genkista the road led to Chelsea, where things did not work. After the loan washes, de Bruyne played for the season in Wolfsburg and was voted the best player in the German Bundesliga for the 2014-2015 season.

Since then, de Bruyne has played for the City, and the pace has been icy: 174 matches in the Premier League, 76 assists and 39 goals. Last season, de Bruyne sidelined the Premier League’s one-season goal record: Arsenal Thierry Henryn in the name of the record for the period 2002-2003 is 20 goals.

“Naturally, I need my teammates for the feeds. I can create opportunities, but if they don’t make them goals, I don’t get anything, ”de Bruyne said To the BBC after ignoring the record.

“My role is to create as many goal situations as possible and help the team get to the finish line – and then I hope they finish. They often succeed, so I’m grateful for that. “

Although de Bruyne garnered plenty of personal honor last season, only the league cup win came to the City’s prize cabinet. In the Premier League, Liverpool was superior. De Bruyne has a simple explanation for this.

“We made too many mistakes,” the Belgian told Manchester City website.

Kevin De Bruyne wants a pay rise.­

De Bruynen the current contract is coming to an end in the summer of 2023. However, new contract negotiations have already begun: de Bruyne and his agents know the value of the player.

There is at least one player in the Premier League with a higher salary [Arsenalin Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang], so getting the best paid in the series is probably the goal. That would mean a weekly salary of more than € 400,000.

Manchester City – West Ham on Saturday at 2.30pm. V Sport Football and Viaplay show the match.