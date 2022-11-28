Football | The World Cup match was interrupted – a spectator rushed onto the field with a rainbow flag

The man who rushed onto the field was wearing a t-shirt that read “Save Ukraine” and “Respect for Iranian women”.

28.11. 23:54

Portugal secured their place in the playoffs in the FIFA World Cup with a 2–0 win over Uruguay. Portugal’s winning goal was scored For Bruno Fernandeswhose cross sank directly into the goal in the 54th minute.

The hit was scored first For Cristiano Ronaldo, who tried to score a header in the situation, but the ball did not hit the star striker’s head. Fernandes scored his second goal in extra time from a penalty kick, and the playmaker’s hat trick wasn’t far off at the end either.

After France and Brazil, Portugal became the third team to secure its place in the next round.

of the Games the final match of the second round was interrupted after 50 minutes of play at the Lusail stadium, when a male spectator ran onto the field with a rainbow flag. According to the Independent magazine the man was wearing a t-shirt that read on the front “Save Ukraine” and in the back “Respect for Iranian women”.

The match security guards quickly escorted the spectator off the field, and the Iranian referee Alireza Faghani gave permission to continue the match.

Qatar’s World Cup tournament has been heavily criticized due to, among other things, the country’s weak human rights situation, the treatment of sexual and gender minorities, and the miserable conditions of migrant workers working in World Cup projects.

Rainbow colors have been one of the talking points of the tournament. The international football association Fifa said before the start of the tournament that rainbow emblems are prohibited in the stands, but last week Fifa reversed its decision.

The captains of the seven European teams (Germany, Belgium, England, Holland, Switzerland, Denmark, Wales) planned to use the rainbow theme in the games One Love -captain’s armband, but the teams withdrew from the plan due to the threat of FIFA sanctions.