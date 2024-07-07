Football | The women of Gnistan are in an amazing blow – “Of course we are aiming for the rise”

Football|Gnistan has downright dominated the Women’s Second Team.

of Gnistan the women have been in really good shape in the early season in the Women’s Second Division. The team has won all nine of their games with an amazing goal difference of 52–11. It entitles it to a clear top spot in the B group of the series.

Most recently, Gnistan beat FC Herta in Oulunkylä on Saturday with numbers 3–2. The match can even be described as difficult for Gnistan, who dominated the series.

Gnistan started his game slowly. Even though the first goal came in the seventh minute, we had to wait a long time for the next one until the second half.

“The first half started weaker than usual, but then we improved a lot and scored the necessary goals”, the team’s goalkeeper and captain Velma Oikarinen says.

Hertta never gave up and scored two narrow goals in the last five minutes. Gnistan got to fight for the win until the final whistle.

“The opponent played well until the end and maybe we fell asleep a little bit.” However, winning is the most important thing.”

Difficult ones games are not common for Gnistan, which has sovereignly covered, for example, PEPO by 12–0 and HIFK by 7–0. The clear goal of the Oulunkylä people at the end of the season is promotion.

“Of course, we have aimed to win. One game at a time, but all games”, says Oikarinen.

“Of course, we aim to rise, and we have seen that we can do it. We know we are a good team. So why wouldn’t we pursue it?”

Season until the middle, Gnistan has managed to keep his level high. It has played well as a team and has been strong offensively.

The work of the defense has also been good, and not many balls have gone behind.

“Usually, the strongest in the league is the one who can maintain his level and his game no matter what happens on the field. We have done that and played well as a team. There’s still half of the series left, so you can’t be too satisfied yet,” Oikarinen analyzed.

Velma Oikarinen is the last lock of Gnistan’s defense.

Gnistan will be on summer vacation after his win, and will resume his games in August. One more difficult game guarantees that the team will not go into the second half of the season with their jacket open.

“A little remains in the tooth cavity, but that’s a good thing,” Oikarinen grins.