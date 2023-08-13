Football | The win helped Honga ahead of Inter in the league table: “The battle continues”

Honka and Inter are fighting for the last place in the upper secondary series, so the victory of the mutual game was valuable for Espoo.

Draft succeeded jubilantly in the men’s football league, as it overthrew Inter, which was ahead in the standings, on Sunday with goals 1–0. With the success, the people of Espoo wedged ahead of the people of Turku to sixth place as the decision of the regular season loomed. The six best in the series continue to the upper and the six weakest to the lower final series.

“A very important win, but the fight continues as every remaining regular season game is like a final,” Hongan goalkeeper Maxim Rudakov crystallized.

The final sin of the Espoo team’s season, i.e. poor finishing, was visible again, but not decisively. German attacking midfielder who joined Honka at the end of July Johannes Wurtz scored 1–0 in the 35th minute of the game into the bottom corner. Wurtz played only his second league game in Finland as a Saint, so the hit was very sweet for him and his team.

Before and after Wurtz’s success, the hosts’ goal shark with four hits Clesio wasted his finishing position by incubating the ball for too long.

Inter’s pursuit of points in Tapiola was limited to the fact that, despite occasional control and even dominance, it was unable to surprise the hosts in the last third. The challenge increased Dimitri Legbon run out at the top of the second period.

“It was a good phase before the red card. There were chances and we fought”, who worked hard as Inter’s dynamo Petteri Forsell your picture.

Honga has three games left in the regular season: a home game against Ilves and away games against IFK Mariehamn and KTP.

Inter is aiming for points in the upper final series in order to reach HJK, FC Lahti and AC Oulu on their field in Turku. In its last regular season match, it will travel to FC Lahti as a guest.

“It’s going to be exciting,” Inter’s Forsell admitted.