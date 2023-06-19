Football | The whiners’ opponent is the worst in the world – San Marino’s statistics line reveals a dull starting point

Finland is the overwhelming favorite against San Marino, the worst in the world rankings.

Easy ones there are no games. This is one of the most used phrases in team games nowadays, when two teams of completely different levels are facing each other. The phrase is heard from the favorite’s side, and it was also heard from the Finnish national football team on the eve of the European Championship qualifying match against San Marino at the Olympic Stadium.

The history of the San Marino national football team officially began in 1990, and since then the men of the mini-state have played 199 international matches. There are exactly one wins and 189 losses, with the goal difference being minus 782 hits (28–810).

In the national team ranking of the international football association Fifa, San Marino is last among 211 football countries.

“There are no more easy games in national team football, we cannot underestimate San Marino”, Huuhkajie’s head coach Markku Kanerva declared on Sunday.

A cliché, yes. At least when heard against San Marino, which still partly uses amateur players. But Northern Ireland, Slovenia and Kazakhstan have already become familiar with the truth of the phrase in these qualifiers, who took their victories with reasonable difficulty: Northern Ireland away 2–0, Slovenia at home 2–0 and Kazakhstan away 3–0 on Friday.

“It can be difficult to play through their (tight) shape, they defend quite well. Conceded seven goals in these qualifiers, but also challenged their opponents quite well. Against Kazakhstan, they had seven shots, five of them in the penalty area, so you have to defend. The high press will be emphasized, we will try to deprive them of the ball’s position early. And on the offensive end, the keywords are patience and efficiency,” Kanerva said.

There shouldn’t be any difficulties in motivating the Huuhajisto, after all, every point has a huge value in what started out flat and will probably continue like that in the qualifying block.

“Even the players understand that we have only one goal, which is to win this. I always get asked a lot about whether there is a place for a forced win. I don’t like to use that word, but yes, we have to win this, everyone understands that,” the head coach stated.

The scoundrels enjoyed a 2-0 victory over Slovenia in a storm of screams at the packed Olympic Stadium on Friday. There will be no lack of support on Monday either, as San Marino also practically fills up the hall, there were already around 31,500 tickets sold on Sunday.

The difference to the two previous visits by the people of San Marino is considerable: in December 1994 Stadika had a good 3,100 spectators, in November 2010 over 8,100. Of course, the time of year plays a role in comparing those numbers, but still the culture is always developing. Kanerva also tastes it.

“It’s probably the change in the (soccer) culture, and shows that Huuhkajat is interested. Great, San Marino is opposite and the room will be full. And above all, it’s great to see a lot of families and children in the stands, 7,000 juniors cheering on in Eteläkaarte, and I think it’s a great experience for them too. Our task is to produce those positive experiences, first of all for ourselves, but also for the entire Finnish futsal nation and the sports community.”

Men’s European Championship qualifiers Finland–San Marino at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Monday at 7 p.m. Yle TV2 and Areena will show the match.