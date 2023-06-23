Football | The VPS keeper came to the rescue in extra time, HIFK lost – this is how the Finnish Cup was played on Thursday

HIFK was eliminated from the Finnish Cup when it lost to the reigning champion of the Cup, KuPS.

Football Five matches were played in the quarterfinals of the Finnish Cup on Thursday.

HIFK lost to the reigning Finnish Cup champion KuPS away 0–1. The home team scored in the 80th minute Gabriel Bispo.

Drama was witnessed in Oulu in the match between AC Oulu and VPS. The situation was 0–0 at the end of the second half in extra time, when Oulu received a penalty kick.

Ashley Mark Coffey the shot hit the top bar, from where it bounced in front of the goal. VPS goalkeeper Jonathan Viscosi was able to save the situation with a wonderful foot save.

The match was decided in a penalty shootout, where Oulu was better, and the home team thus advanced to the quarterfinals.

Evening in other matches, Ilves beat KPV 4–1 in Tampere, IFK Mariehamn beat VIFK away 1–0, and VJS beat Pallo-Iiro 2–1 at home.

VJS plays only fourth at the highest league level in Kolmose. The other teams that made it to the quarterfinals are Veikkausliiga and Ykkönen teams.

Yesterday, Wednesday, three quarter-finals were played, from which Honka, FC KTP and SalPa, who surprised FC Inter, advanced.

Correction June 22, 2023 at 10:09 p.m.: The caption previously incorrectly stated that Ilves won KTP, even though it was KVP.