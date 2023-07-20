Milan – The former president of Sampdoria Massimo Ferrero is preparing once again to amaze the public. The show ‘Ferrero, non solo sport’ will debut on Radio Cusano Campus on 20 and 21 July from 11 to 12, to then move on from 24 July live every day from 10 to 11, always on radio frequencies 89.100 and on television on Cusano Italia Tv (channel 264).

“It will be fun – assures the former Sampdoria president – they will have to chase us, we will be humble and we will enter people’s homes to give happiness. We will tell the truth and have pearls every day. Follow me and I will entertain you”, promises Ferrero with enthusiasm. The program will be a journey into the world of soccerof the show and some stories that only ‘Er Viperetta’ can tell.

“This is a wonderful opportunity and I want to thank Stefano Bandecchi for having offered it to me,” concluded the former president of Sampdoria, thanking Stefano Bandecchi, founder of the Niccolò Cusano University.