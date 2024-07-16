Football | The video of Argentina’s championship celebration is shocking – the players are chanting racist chants

Football|The Argentina national football team’s celebration has been considered racist.

Argentina The national football team’s championship celebrations after the Copa America victory took a questionable turn when the team’s midfielder Enzo Fernandez23, filmed the party live on his Instagram account.

A video clip captured from the broadcast shows the Argentine players singing a song on the bus, the message of which has been interpreted as racist. It’s about the case told among other things Aftonbladet.

The story of the song started with Argentina’s 2022 World Cup, which they won in the final against France.

The lyrics say, among other things, that the French national team players represent France, but are actually from Angola. Trans people are also talked about in a negative tone, which probably inspired the team Kylian Mbappe’s relationship with transgender Ines Rau with.

The shocking part of the song can be heard at the end of the video. After the racist words came to light, Fernandez quickly cut off his broadcast.

Argentina won his third consecutive ranking championship Finnish time on Monday night. In the Copa America final, it defeated Colombia 1–0 in a match that went to extra time.