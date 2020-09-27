Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football The video check brought a penalty kick in the Premier League, although the defender could do nothing for a hand foul

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 27, 2020
in World
0

Tottenham and Newcastle equalized the score with a score of 1-1.

Football The English Premier League saw a controversial penalty kick when Tottenham hosted Newcastle.

Tottenham led the match Lucas Mouran 25 minutes into the game until the very last minute. Newcastle were given a gift! The ref dubiously awarded them a penalty 3 minutes into the match, which was neatly put away by Newcastle.

Newcastlen Andy Carroll won the main ball in the Tottenham penalty area and pushed the ball from behind Eric Dierin arm.

After the video review, the referee Peter Bankes stated that the situation was worth the penalty, even if Dier could not have avoided the hand contact in any way.

Judgment was in accordance with the rules book, but Tottenham’s head coach José Mourinho made a tight losing victory at the last minute.

“If I want to donate money, I give it to charity. I don’t want to give it to the English Football Association, ”Mourinho said, refusing to comment on the situation.

Callum Wilson was not mistaken for a comma, and so the score was divided by a score of 1-1.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

Valladolid - Celta live: LaLiga Santander live

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In