Tottenham and Newcastle equalized the score with a score of 1-1.

Football The English Premier League saw a controversial penalty kick when Tottenham hosted Newcastle.

Tottenham led the match Lucas Mouran 25 minutes into the game until the very last minute. Newcastle were given a gift! The ref dubiously awarded them a penalty 3 minutes into the match, which was neatly put away by Newcastle.

Newcastlen Andy Carroll won the main ball in the Tottenham penalty area and pushed the ball from behind Eric Dierin arm.

After the video review, the referee Peter Bankes stated that the situation was worth the penalty, even if Dier could not have avoided the hand contact in any way.

Judgment was in accordance with the rules book, but Tottenham’s head coach José Mourinho made a tight losing victory at the last minute.

“If I want to donate money, I give it to charity. I don’t want to give it to the English Football Association, ”Mourinho said, refusing to comment on the situation.

Callum Wilson was not mistaken for a comma, and so the score was divided by a score of 1-1.