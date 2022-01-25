Football The victory goal came in a comic way – Comoros had to go to Cameroon without a goalkeeper and it was visible

The host of Cameroon advanced to the semifinals of the African Football Championship.

Comoros fought nicely, but eventually had to recognize Cameroon for the better in the quarterfinals of the African Football Championship the night before Tuesday in Finnish time.

The small archipelago state of Comoros was forced into a match without the right goalkeeper, as all the goalkeepers were either injured or infected with the coronavirus.

So the gloves were pulled into the hands of the left defender playing Chaker Alhadhur.

With the addition of a topper Nadjim Abdou was driven out as early as the seventh minute, could predict a rather painful evening in the Comoros.

Karl Toko Ekambi took the lead in the 29th minute. The shot went wide. However, Alhadur did not manage to connect with it, as his team mates had hoped, and the ball went out.

One or two a valid fight was also recorded for Alhadur, but in the 2-0 goal it was quite clear that the man is a field player.

Vincent Aboubakar managed to break into the penalty area, but Alhadur did not move at all, but waited almost at the finish line.

As Aboubakar approached, Alhadur took his hands behind his body like a field player, afraid of a hand foul and a penalty kick. Aboubakar had an easy time placing the ball in the bottom corner.

The ref dubiously awarded them a penalty 70 minutes into the match, which was neatly put away by Komorit.

Youssouf M’Changama shot a great free kick from a powerful free kick, but it wasn’t able to finish the game.

Cameroon will face the Gambia in the semi-finals. Burkina Faso and Tunisia have also made their way to the semi-finals so far.

Before A match between Cameroon and the Comoros outside the stadium killed eight people. According to the national CRTV channel, about 50 people were also injured, according to AFP news agency.

The African Football Association (CAF), which is responsible for organizing the tournament, said in a statement that it was aware of what had happened. The association said it was investigating what had happened and was trying to get more information on the matter.