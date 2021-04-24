Football The Veikkausliiga started with a six-goal fireworks display in Töölö, when HJK twice pushed past Honga into the lead

HJK’s Filip Valenčič scored and scored the winning goal.

HJK – Honka 4–2 (1–1)

When The opening match of the Veikkausliiga will see six goals, you can’t blame the game too much. In the opening match, the difference between two equally strong teams was made by HJK’s power striker Filip Valenčič, who first lifted HJK from a loss with his goal and scored a winning goal.

The opening goal was born already in the seventh minute when the HJK topper Miro Tenho slipped with the ball, and Honga’s new dangerous top player Darren Smith received the ball as a gift. Smith made many ten-meter runs with the ball and eventually placed the ball with a clever lift past the opposing goalkeeper Hugo Kedon.

HJK’s most dangerous and active player was Valenčič, who first arranged the scores for the others and then decided to score the goal himself when the others lost the place he served. After ten minutes of play, Valenčič served two goals every few minutes Atomu Tanakalle. In the first Tanaka shot past and in the second Dani Hatakka saved at the last minute to tackle the ball from Tanaka.

23 minutes into the match, the visitors’ central line of defense had to look on as Hongan dashed through, knocking home Duarte Tammilehto injured, and Hongan’s young promise Niklas Wipe, 17, entered the field. It wasn’t a few minutes later, when Pyyhti built a dangerous attack on four HJK players. From that attack, Honga’s players fired twice towards HJK’s goal, but Keto blocked the attempts.

In the 42nd minute, Pyyhtiä lost the ball Bubacar Djalon anxious, and Valenčič opened the way to the tow. Such is not worth offering to one of the most dangerous wingers in the league. Valenčič shot the ball from twenty meters into the bottom corner of the goal and leveled the match to 1-1.

Honka took his place on the field. Dani Hataka was given a chance to change things around Matias Rale.

Draft played some of its young players during the training season, and the club’s strategy is to give them more responsibility. In the opening match of the season, however, Honka ran almost exclusively experienced players on the field, and only one young man, a 19-year-old winger Edmund Arko-Mensah had reached the opening.

HJK still has the widest player material in the entire league this season, but the injuries had taxed a lot of players from the line-up. Those who are ill have this wound at least Kevin Kouassivi-Benissan, Valtteri Moren, Markus Halsti, Joel Untersee, Santeri Väänänen and Jair.

“You always have to think about why injuries come. There are troubles for which we could not have done anything. Then there are things to consider if something else could have been done, ”HJK head coach Toni Koskela said in a screen broadcast just before the match.

When seven minutes had been played, HJK won the ball in the attack area, and after Valenčič and Tanaka’s cooperation, the ball ended up Roope Riskille. The risk shot from the edge of the penalty area, and the ball bounced Konsta Rasimus feet David Brownen to the running line. Browne lobs the ball high into the air Tim Murrayn and took the Club to the 2–1 lead.

Immediately after the goal, HJK came on for Bubacar Djalon Sebastian Dahlström.

Honga’s equalizer came in from the 71st minute. Just a moment earlier, Valenčič tried to pass Roope Risk through and roared into the attention-grabbing foul when Riski could not catch the ball.

Draft elegantly built up a goal from the next attack. Wipe the bait to the depths on the left for Edmund Arko-Mensah, who put the ball on his first touch Jean-Marie Dongoulle. Dongou passed with the first touch of Miro Tenho in the penalty area and with the second touch he shot the goal into the goal Janne Sakselan from the front.

Valenčič showed off his trademark ability to do the unexpected with a tricky pass after 78 minutes. Valencic caught everyone off guard with a great opening pass – but unfortunately Riski was as surprised by the move as anybody else, and managed to miss the extraordinary opportunity. In overtime, the Club’s winning readings were further embellished Casper Terho, who scored his league career debut goal.