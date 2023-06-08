Football | The Veikkausliiga saw a really special hit that would not have been accepted without the goalkeeper

SJK beat VPS in a match of strange goals on Thursday.

Football Only one match will be played in the Veikkausliiga on Thursday, when Seinäjoki SJK, which belongs to the top group of the series, hosts VPS. The hosts finally celebrated the victory after colorful stages.

SJK got off to a fast start to the match, when the Vaasa team’s net swung already in the second minute.

Terry Yegbe you connected a really long sideline throw, and the ball flew past the goalkeeper to everyone’s surprise Teppo Marttinen within reach. However, Marttinen couldn’t get his hands on the ball, instead it went through his hands into the net.

If the ball had gone into the goal without hitting Marttinen’s hands, the goal would not have been accepted. However, the touch was enough to make the goal accepted. The hit was marked as Marttinen’s own goal.

VPS equalized in the second half. Roni Hood a lateral free kick bounced directly from the middle of the crowd into the net in the 69th minute.

There were over 4,000 spectators at the match and the home fans finally got to celebrate when Samson Ebuka Obioha finished the winning goal in extra time of the match.

Thanks to the win, SJK became second in the series over HJK. In addition, SJK has played two matches less.