Football | The Veikkausliiga saw a rare send-off in the first minute: “Totally pointless red card”

In practice, KuPS played the entire Saturday’s match against VPS undermanned.

Saturday in the Veikkausliiga round of football, a rare start to the match was proven, when Kuopio Palloseura and Vaasa Palloseura met in Kuopio.

The game was behind only about 15 seconds when KuPS Ibrahim Cisse tackled a VPS attacker and got sent off as a result. League leader KuPS therefore played practically the entire match undermanned.

It could not challenge VPS with ten field players, but lost the match 0–1. He was responsible for VPS’s goal Clay.

“A challenging match and a completely unnecessary red card. The player was going away from the goal, and it wasn’t such a dangerous situation that the man should have been pulled,” KuPS head coach Jani Honkavaara comment On the Veikkausliiga website.

KuPS despite the loss, remains at the top of the Veikkausliiga with 31 points. SJK also has 31 points and has played two matches less than Kuopio.

HJK is third, three points behind KuPS and SJK.