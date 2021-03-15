Football The Veikkausliiga postpones the start of the season by two weeks

The so-called Euro Final will not be played.

Football The start of the Veikkausliiga season will be postponed by two weeks, Veikkausliiga says in its press release.

The season was scheduled to begin on April 10, but the start was postponed until April 24. On the opening day, the teams participating in the European Games will start their season. For the remaining teams, the season starts on May 2nd.

The so-called Euroleague tournament, which was intended to determine the last qualifying place for the European League qualifiers, will be left out of the season. The upper and lower final sets are meant to be played normally.

“This is the best solution in this situation when we want to go ahead with health and well-being and guarantee safe events for the public and teams in every way, as we did last year. We want to play the fullest possible series, which is important for both clubs and fans, ”the chairman of Veikkausliiga Kaarlo Kankkunen said in a press release.