Football The Veikkausliiga match Haka – HIFK will be postponed for the second time due to a corona infection

The Veikkausliiga match Haka – HIFK will be postponed for the second time due to a corona infection

September 2, 2021
The new game day on Friday, September 3 will not be successful and a new time is being sought for the match.

2.9. 20:18

Men the football league match Haka – HIFK is resumed. The match was originally scheduled to play on the last day of July, but then it was prevented by a suspicion of a corona infection on the HIFK team.

The new game day on Friday, September 3 will not be successful either, because Haka’s team has been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection. The league is looking for a new time for the match.

The men’s main series continues on Sunday with the match IFK Mariehamn – KuPS.

HIFK will return to the fields next Tuesday when it receives SJK as a guest. Haka’s next match is scheduled for September 11 in Valkeakoski against IFK Mariehamn.

