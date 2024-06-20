Football | The Veikkausliiga legend talks about his surprising background – now he makes songs with the boundaries of good taste

Football friends remember Ville Lehtinen especially as an effective finisher for Tampere United, who dominated the Veikkausliiga in the first years of the 2000s.

Finished his playing career at a relatively young age and became a Veikkausliiga legend in 2012 chosen Lehtinen is now looking for a transformation from goal scorer to songwriter.

Lehtinen, 45, will soon release a new song under his stage name Vee Lehtinen. A song about Doris will be available on streaming services on July 2nd.

Lehtinen describes his bittersweet work as a bit naughty, but touching. He says that he was influenced by the song Gösta Sundqvist lyrics.

“When I was younger, I listened to a lot of Leevi and the Leavings,” says Lehtinen.

Leaflet the song composed and written by him is not a contentless and light summer song. The main character of the song misses his lost love, whom he sometimes calls drunk.

“You were such a beautiful woman / even if you weren’t a fairy / I still dream about you / when I lay my head on the pillow alone“, Lehtinen rhymes in the chorus.

Waking up to a sweaty nightmare, the narrator has lost his dreams to the possessed woman. It sends life into an alcohol-fueled spiral.

“I sought solace in dances / and worked like crazy. As a reward for my effort, I got satias / I just poured shit down my throat“, Lehtinen describes the time before the big change.

“Now you can’t see any of us in pirskis / other heroes go there anymore. My life took a new direction / I go to church every Sunday.”

A song Lehtinen describes the writing process as a kind of test. He wanted to find out if he could write a lyrical poem himself.

“In the same style, where you move on the borderlands of good taste and sentimentality, but still in such a way that the listener can identify with and like the song.”

To be published soon A song about Doris has been mastered this year, but recorded in Norway already during Lehtinen’s career. He played in FK Bodø/Glimt from 2002 to 2004.

“This has never been released, but then other songs were released. The first announcement in Finland was probably in 2006,” Lehtinen recalls.

Soon music was left behind the family and civilian jobs in a secondary role, but now Lehtinen works on music seriously. Previous taste Blue moment was published in March.

Music has always been close to Lehtinen’s heart, just like football. As a little boy, he played soccer and hockey, went to school in music class and played the cello.

“I attended theory until 2/3. Actually, that hobby of music, playing and studying music, was with me the whole time at school,” says Lehtinen.

When soccer became Lehtinen’s profession, writing lyrics and songs remained an important outlet for him and a counterbalance to sports.

“In Rauma, I had a band called Sininen hetki, but then when the Rauman assignment ended, the band stayed,” says Lehtinen, who used to hang out in Pallo-Iiroi.

“Now the purpose is to seriously put these songs out into the world. My dream is to be able to do band work.”

Ville Lehtinen also played European games for Tampere United. TamU and Lehtinen met Kalmar FF’s Niklas Kaldner in the Intertoto Cup match played in July 2006.

His playing career Lehtinen, who finished only at the age of 28, sees one good side in music compared to football. The bell rings and the song is fresh even in old age.

“You can probably play it all the way to the top as long as there is enough sound. It is a wide-ranging concept and, in my opinion, goes a step further than sports,” he says.

Lehtinen says that in a certain way he wakes up every time the football season starts.

“Something is happening in me, but I have not regretted that at the age of 28 I ended up quitting. I had three championships at that point,” he said.

“And then, of course, it started to feel in places. It was a good time to leave.”

Nowadays Lehtinen coaches the Malmi Palloseura representative team in the men’s third. He admits that he has applied for his identity during his intermediate years.

“When I was working at the bank quickly after my playing career ended, the HJK fan sitting across from me recognized me and said, “What are you sitting there? I wondered who I really am.”

“It wasn’t exactly easy, but in my opinion, I managed relatively well. Music matters have helped, when you have such a dream with you all the time”, he adds.

Just A song about Doris has been an important piece for Lehtinen. He had once played it to his gaming buddies, one of whom later came to ask Lehti to play it.

“I was a bit surprised. This guy then sang part of the song along. Yes, that music is a big deal, and it has also paid off.”

Ville Lehtinen ended the 2005 bronze medal around the Veikkausliiga season. “Tampere United striker Ville Lehtinen was like the opening period of the King-Kong TP-47 game last minute. The best scorer in Tampere forged his naked upper body. The man’s opening goal removed the hosts’ back, ”Aamulehti described on October 16, 2005 after TAMU’s 4-0 victory.

The usual ones Lehtinen, who did office work for more than a decade, had his own company until 2020. After that, he was with Bluestep Bank and PPJ for a while.

“Our current sports director Jesse Laajaranta was still at PPJ at the time, and he kept asking when I would be free,” Lehtinen says about ending up at MPS.

He had attended one coaching course before the MPS match and suspected that emotions would not run wild as a coach in the same way as as a player. That has already been proven wrong.

“Undoubtedly, I got the same feelings from it as from playing. For better or for worse. Coaching is by no means easy.”

Lehtinen currently lives in northern Helsinki, which he moved with his family about a year ago. The home can be found right on the corners of MPS home field Mosan Wembley.