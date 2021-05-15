Football The Veikkausliiga invites Sanna Marin and Krista Kiuru to a football match: “We will arrange an entrance ticket for you – subject to the current restrictions”

On Saturday, the Veikkausliiga sent an open letter to Prime Minister Marin and Minister of Family and Basic Services Kiuru.

In their letter, the Veikkausliiga invited Marin and Kiuru to get acquainted with a healthy football match.

“At the same time, each of our clubs can present how the arrangements in the Veikkausliiga match work in practice so that you can express your opinion on the basis of personal experience as to whether it is safe to take the audience to a greater extent,” the open letter says.

The letter has been signed by the chairman of Veikkausliiga Kaarlo Kankkunen as well as the CEO Timo Marjamaa.

They recall that more than a hundred matches were held in the Veikkausliiga last year according to very detailed and strict instructions.

These events did not trigger the first known chain of infection.

Veikkausliiga clubs currently have to deal with restrictions that seem absurd and arbitrary.

HIFK posted on his Twitter account on Friday message, which told Bolt Arena that the more than a hundred-meter-long eastern auditorium can accommodate five people on Saturday.

HJK in turn said due to restrictions, playing so far completely without an audience.

“When six spectators are placed evenly on the stadium, the safety distance becomes 92 meters. Outside. We have a mask standard, ”says the CEO Aki Riihilahti wrote.

Also Tampereen Ilves’ Development Director and Executive Vice President Toni Hevonkorpi took to Twitter carry oversized strict auditorium restrictions.

“Today in Tampere, all the terraces near Ratina Stadium are full to the brim. Hundreds of people on tiny terraces. Next Saturday, we will be able to take a maximum of 50 people to the stadium, which will draw 17,000 people, as we try to conduct our business, ”Hevonkorpi wrote.

In his letter The Veikkausliiga welcomes Marin and Kiuru to an optional betting league match.

“If the weather for the beginning of the summer turns out to be chilly, we will also offer the home team scarf of the match of your choice as a warmth,” the league promises.

The Veikkausliiga is asking the duo to announce their arrival a couple of days before the match via email.

“We will arrange an admission ticket for you – subject to current restrictions,” the letter says.