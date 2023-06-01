Football | The value of the two clubs exceeded the six billion dollar mark – falling out of the league on the list of the most valuable

Real Madrid is still the most valuable football club in the world.

Football the most valuable club is still Real Madrid, says the financial media Forbes in its listing published on Wednesday.

The value of Real Madrid and Manchester United, which is also in second place, has risen above six billion dollars (5.6 billion euros) for the first time.

The value of Real Madrid is 6.07 billion dollars, where there is an increase of 19 percent compared to a year ago. The value of Manchester United is six billion dollars, where growth is as much as 30 percent.

United’s drastic increase in value coincides with the American Glazer family selling the club. Buyer candidates are a Qatari sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and a British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe.

Forbes’ list of the ten most valuable clubs includes six Premier League clubs, two from the Spanish league, one from France and one from Germany.

In addition, the value of Newcastle, ranked 22nd, has increased by a whopping 51 percent. The value of the club, which has been transferred to Saudi Arabian ownership, is now 794 million dollars.

The list of the 30 most valuable clubs also includes one club that was relegated from the main league at the end of the season. The ranking of Leicester, who dropped out of the Premier League, is 23rd and the value is 781 million dollars.

The world’s ten most valuable football clubs according to the Forbes list:

1. Real Madrid, $6.07 billion

2. Manchester United, $6 billion

3. FC Barcelona, ​​$5.51 billion

4. Liverpool, $5.29 billion

5. Manchester City, $4.99 billion

6. Bayern Munich, $4.86 billion

7. Paris Saint-Germain, $4.21 billion

8. Chelsea, $3.1 billion

9. Tottenham, $2.8 billion

10. Arsenal, $2.26 billion