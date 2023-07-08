In Minnesota, we are excited about the result of Teemu Puk.

Finland forward of the men’s national football team Teemu Pukin the move to the US’s top league, MLS, has prompted a surprising tribute.

Pukki will be replaced by his national teammate By Robin Lodi then to Minnesota United. The contract lasts until the end of June 2025. The contract also includes the club’s option until December 2025.

The buck was scheduled to be unveiled Friday, prompting Minnesota’s governor By Tim Walz to declare the seventh of July as a holiday.

“Minnesota United is proud to have one of the most passionate fan bases in MLS and to be located in a state that is home to more than 100,000 residents of Finnish descent, more than any other state,” the announcement reads.

Walz says the club is excited to have Puki, who has twice been selected as the best player in Finland, join their ranks.

“As a welcome wish for Puki and in honor of his homeland, this day is declared Finnesota Day,” Walz continues.

A nasty typo has slipped into the declaration, because Finland is written in the form Finalnd. The message will certainly be clear: Minnesota is excited about Teemu Puk’s result.