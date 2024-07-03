Football|Turkey’s Merih Demiral faces a ban for the quarterfinals.
Brouhaha Turkish football hero by Merih Demiral around has gotten new rounds.
Demiral celebrated on Tuesday in the quarter-final match of the European Championship against Austria with the so-called wolf salute.
The gesture is considered a symbol used by the Turkish extremist organization Gray Wolves.
The German Minister of the Interior took a stand on the case on Wednesday Nancy Faeser.
“The symbol of the Turkish extreme right has no place in our stadiums. Using the European football championships for racism is unacceptable. We expect Uefa (European football association, ed. note) to investigate the case and consider sanctions,” Faeser announced on the messaging service X.
Demiral, 26, faces fines or even a ban for his gesture.
Demiral scored both of Turkey’s goals in a match that Turkey won 2–1.
The player said that he had planned his ventilation in advance. He wanted to show pride in his nationality with it.
“The finish line was on my mind, and I did it. I am very proud to be Turkish and I felt it strongly after the goal. I wanted to do it (ventilation) and I am very happy to do it,” said Demiral Metro by.
News agency APhe hopes for new opportunities to make the same gesture.
Turkey will next face the Netherlands in the quarter-final match on Saturday.
The other quarter-final matches of the European Championship are Friday’s Spain-Germany and Portugal-France and Saturday’s England-Switzerland.
