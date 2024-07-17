Wednesday, July 17, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | The uproar around Argentina’s racist song swells – the cameraman’s teammate was dismayed

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 17, 2024
in World Europe
0
Football | The uproar around Argentina’s racist song swells – the cameraman’s teammate was dismayed
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Chelsea, represented by the cameraman of the video, has also taken a stand on the uproar.

Argentinian soccer player Enzo Fernandez23, found herself at the center of an uproar on Tuesday when she shared a live video of the Argentina team singing a song deemed racist.

Among other things, the song mocked the French national team. The lyrics explained how the team’s players represent France, but are from Angola.

The song was first heard during Argentina’s 2022 World Cup, but now after the country’s Copa America victory, it seems to have been revived.

The video clip of the racist song quickly caused consternation on social media. Now, both Fernandez’s teammate from Chelsea and the London club themselves have taken a stand on what happened.

Chelsea French couple Wesley Fofana, 23, posted an update on X with a video clip shot by Fernandez. Fofana has attached a straightforward message to the side of the clip.

“Football in 2024: uninhibited racism,” Fofana writes.

Chelsea, represented by Fernandez at the club team level, has also condemned the video. It published on their website a short statement commenting on the stir caused by the Argentine.

“Chelsea does not accept any form of discrimination. We are a proudly diverse and inclusive club where all people are welcome regardless of their culture, community or identity,” the statement said.

The club also says that it has started an internal team disciplinary process regarding the incident.

Argentina’s Copa America victory celebrations have been considered racist. Picture: Juan Ambromata/AFP

Fernandez published an article apologizing for what happened in the Stories section of Instagram. In it, he says that the lyrics of the Argentinian song are in no way acceptable.

“I am against all forms of discrimination and I apologize for letting the euphoria of the Copa America celebration cloud my judgment. That video, that moment, and those words don’t match my beliefs or my character. I’m really sorry.”

Chelsea says they appreciate Fernandez’s apology.

#Football #uproar #Argentinas #racist #song #swells #cameramans #teammate #dismayed

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Asphalt Legends Unite Shows Off Its Launch Trailer: Available Today on All Platforms

Asphalt Legends Unite Shows Off Its Launch Trailer: Available Today on All Platforms

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]