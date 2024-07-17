Football | The uproar around Argentina’s racist song swells – the cameraman’s teammate was dismayed

Football|Chelsea, represented by the cameraman of the video, has also taken a stand on the uproar.

Argentinian soccer player Enzo Fernandez23, found herself at the center of an uproar on Tuesday when she shared a live video of the Argentina team singing a song deemed racist.

Among other things, the song mocked the French national team. The lyrics explained how the team’s players represent France, but are from Angola.

The song was first heard during Argentina’s 2022 World Cup, but now after the country’s Copa America victory, it seems to have been revived.

The video clip of the racist song quickly caused consternation on social media. Now, both Fernandez’s teammate from Chelsea and the London club themselves have taken a stand on what happened.

Chelsea French couple Wesley Fofana, 23, posted an update on X with a video clip shot by Fernandez. Fofana has attached a straightforward message to the side of the clip.

“Football in 2024: uninhibited racism,” Fofana writes.

Chelsea, represented by Fernandez at the club team level, has also condemned the video. It published on their website a short statement commenting on the stir caused by the Argentine.

“Chelsea does not accept any form of discrimination. We are a proudly diverse and inclusive club where all people are welcome regardless of their culture, community or identity,” the statement said.

The club also says that it has started an internal team disciplinary process regarding the incident.

Argentina’s Copa America victory celebrations have been considered racist.

Fernandez published an article apologizing for what happened in the Stories section of Instagram. In it, he says that the lyrics of the Argentinian song are in no way acceptable.

“I am against all forms of discrimination and I apologize for letting the euphoria of the Copa America celebration cloud my judgment. That video, that moment, and those words don’t match my beliefs or my character. I’m really sorry.”

Chelsea says they appreciate Fernandez’s apology.