Football | The UN took a stand on the Spanish kissing scandal – calls for action against sexism

The spokesperson of the UN Secretary General demands to address the rampant sexism in football.

Now also The UN has taken a stand on the sexism scandal in Spanish football.

“How difficult is it to avoid kissing someone on the lips”, asks the UN Secretary General by António Guterres spokesman Stéphane Dujarric according to news agency AFP.

By this, Dujarric was referring to the president of the Spanish Football Federation to Luis Rubialeswho kissed the striker of the Spanish team after the World Cup final Jenni Hermosoa.

Djujarric urged authorities to address sexism “in a way that respects the rights of all female athletes.”

“Sexism remains a critical issue in sports,” Dujarric said.

Nervous has described the kiss as impulsive, macho, inappropriate and without her consent. Rubiales claims the kiss was consensual and has refused to step down as chairman, but has been suspended by FIFA.

On Monday, the prosecutor’s office started a preliminary investigation into whether it was possibly sexual abuse. In addition, the Spanish sports court will hear the case on Monday.