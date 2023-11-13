Football | The Ukrainian football star asked the reporter a counter question that says a lot

Oleksandr Zinchenko, who plays for Arsenal, wants to bring joy to the people of Ukraine.

Ukrainian one of the brightest stars of the national football team Oleksandr Zinchenko has been an excellent striker in his club team Arsenal, but the man’s mind is naturally weighed down by the ongoing war at home.

Zinchenko completed his opening goal of the season in the English Premier League when Arsenal beat Burnley 3-1 on Saturday.

After the match, the Norwegian VG asked Zinchenko what it’s like to be a professional soccer player when a war is raging at home.

“To be honest and to answer the question… You are asking if this is difficult or not. I will turn this around and ask you: is it difficult for those who are on the front lines and give their lives for our independence and freedom? Which is more difficult? That’s my answer,” Zinchenko said.

The Ukrainian national team and Zinchenko have important moments ahead of them. The team will host Italy in the final match of the EC qualifiers on November 20. With a win, Ukraine can secure a place in the European Championships.

“It will be a gigantic match. I’m not quite ready to talk about it yet, but it’s going to be the biggest fight of our lives. At a moment like this, it is so important to be able to produce something positive for the people of Ukraine.”