Football | The Ukrainian flag was taken from the stands in Espoo: “It has been done exactly according to the rules of the Finnish Football Federation”

KuPS claimed the full point pot from Espoo with Urho Nissilä’s hit.

FC Honka–KuPS 0–1

From Espoo On Saturday, FC Honka suffered its second consecutive defeat in the football Veikkausliiga, when the Kuopio Palloseura claimed a full points pot from the Tapiola sports park Urho Nissilän with a hit in the second half.

Instead of three points, the KuPS supporters were talked about by an incident where the security guards took away the Ukrainian flag that was in the stands. The supporters eventually got their tickets back.

“It has been operated exactly in accordance with the rules of the Football Association and the same continuous risk assessment has been carried out. At the end of the day, after the discussion has taken place, the ticket has been accepted there,” Honga’s manager Hexi Arteva tells.

Turo Taskinen wrote to his Twitter account that the Ukrainian flag was taken away by the orderlies on the grounds that the Football Association forbids political statements.

The matter came up on Twitter also on other accounts.

“I don’t judge this situation based on tweets. I know and you probably saw that the ticket was there,” says Arteva.

Manager also shared a photo of the Ukrainian flag attached to the fence of the stand to his Twitter account.

“There has been a certain discussion about it with the contact person for their supporters, our order and the police, and the matter has now been resolved like this,” says Arteva.

What is Honga’s own position on this matter?

“For what kind of thing”, Arteva asks.

To this ticket thing. to the flag of Ukraine. If a random spectator wants to come to the match with a Ukrainian flag, can he be in the stands with his flag?

“Yes, it can be, as it has been today,” Arteva replies.

In both Honka, who was scoreless in this week’s matches, was able to try to equalize shortly after Nissilä’s hit on Saturday.

KuPS guard Johannes Kreidl however refused by Florian Krebs from the bottom corner of the penalty kick and kept the visitors in a full point pot.